Kenny-Dowall named new Hull KR captain

LONDON: Hull KR have appointed former New Zealand international Shaun Kenny-Dowall as their new captain for 2021.

The 33-year-old centre, who was Rovers’ only ever-present in his first season in Super League in 2020, takes over from Weller Hauraki, who was co-captain but went on to perform the role on his own last year after Mose Masoe was struck down by injury. Hauraki was released at the end of 2020 and has since announced his retirement. Former Leeds and Bradford loose forward Elliot Minchella, 24, who is also preparing for his second season with the club, is the new vice-captain.