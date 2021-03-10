close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
March 10, 2021

Brighton bans season ticket holder over offensive post

Sports

March 10, 2021

LONDON: Brighton have issued a two-year ban to a season ticket holder as the result of an offensive social media post. The club have been asked about the details of the post but do not want to give the offender any publicity.

Chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “We have made clear our zero-tolerance policy many times over and there is no excuse for abusive and offensive comments being posted online.” He added: “In this instance, we thank those of our supporters who highlighted the posting to the club. As a result, the individual concerned has had their season ticket cancelled and a two-year ban imposed.”

