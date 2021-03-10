Review into gymnastics abuse charges gets 400 submissions

LONDON: Almost 400 submissions, including 39 so potentially serious they have been referred to the relevant statutory authorities, are being considered by the Whyte Review into allegations of abuse and bullying in British gymnastics.

In her interim report, Anne Whyte QC said the review continues to consider “positive and negative” submissions covering a range of issues, including “emotional abuse, physical abuse and a ‘culture of fear’”, with a view to publication of the final draft around August.

British Gymnastics said it remains “fully committed” to assisting the review, while the NSPCC, which jointly established a helpline for gymnasts to report cases of bullying and abuse, described the interim report’s findings as painting “a worrying picture”.

Over 90 clubs and 100 coaches have been identified among the submissions, 126 of which were provided by current and former gymnasts, with Whyte confirming that “many” but by no means all of the allegations relate to the elite level of the sport.

Whyte wrote: “Some of the re-occurring issues emerging from the information I have received are of bullying, belittling, extreme weight management, regular over-stretching, use of excessive physical force, training on serious injuries, gas-lighting, coercive control and a reluctance to raise complaints/lack of opportunity to do so.

“In a significant number of cases, the individual sharing their experiences with the review continues to be impacted by their experiences in gymnastics, in some cases many years later.”

The review has analysed written and oral submissions to identify potential safeguarding issues, and to that extent it has made 39 referrals to the authorities, which has involved engagement with 27 local authority designated officers throughout the UK.

The Whyte Review was jointly commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England to investigate a growing number of allegations of mistreatment within the sport.

A helpline set up jointly by the British Athletes’ Commission and the NSPCC received 221 calls by the end of January, over half of which were referred to external agencies such as the police or social services.

Last month, a group of 17 former gymnasts, including three Olympians, served a letter before action on British Gymnastics, signalling their intention to commence legal action over alleged “systemic physical and psychological abuse.