Angry outburst

A visibly irritated PM, following the defeat of his candidate Hafeez Sheikh who lost to Yusuf Raza Gilani in Senate elections for the Islamabad seat while his other candidate Fouzia Arshad won comfortably with 174 votes, addressed the nation and chose to criticise the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which is supposed to be an independent constitutional institution. The role of the ECP for the conduct of elections is well defined in the constitution. The PM himself is a product of the constitution because he enjoys the confidence of the majority of National Assembly members elected in the general elections conducted by the ECP. He is, therefore, expected to be more discreet. Pakistan is a constitutional democracy and not a monarchy – nor a banana republic.

In 2019, the chairman of the Senate managed to get a vote of confidence. The PM declared that a vote of conscience. If the PM has any complaints against the ECP, he should refer to the Election Tribunal and the judiciary. Such outbursts in constitutional democratic countries are usually by the opposition. Pakistan, a country created through a democratic political struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam, has seen a non-democratic rule for a long period. We have even suffered the humiliation of surrender and disintegration in 1971 when the junta refused to accept the verdict of the majority following the 1970 general elections. Parliament alone has the power to legislate by a simple majority or amend the constitution by a two-third majority. The judiciary has powers to interpret the constitution, pass judgment, but has no powers to either amend or legislate laws. Unfortunately, we have a chequered history where dictators who usurped power through brute force have been illegally given the power to amend the constitution citing the law of necessity.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore