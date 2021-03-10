Union strike could create Ealing parking chaos: Unite

LONDON: Ealing residents could face parking chaos if civil enforcement officers employed by Serco vote to strike “over attempts at union busting” by the company, Unite, the UK’s leading union, has said in a statement.

Nearly 40 civil enforcement officers, who have been designated as key workers and who have worked throughout successive lockdowns, are being balloted for strike action after the company offered severance to elected Unite representatives and activists, it said in a press release on Monday.

The strike ballot will open on Friday (12 March) and close on Tuesday (6 April), and if workers vote for industrial action then strikes could begin later next month.

The dispute is linked to restructuring and redundancy programme that Serco had tried to initiate in late 2019, with “minimal consultation” with Unite. Serco has offered severance to individual employees over the restructuring after an agreement could not be reached last year.

Unite believes the present policy is being used to “unfairly” dismiss employees and should be renegotiated. Unite regional officer Clare Keogh said: “Our members voted by 100 per cent to strike last year and prevented unnecessary job losses by Serco. Now the company is attempting to sneak in unreasonable changes through the back door.

“Staff will not accept the targeting of representatives, activists and others with severance offers in order to weaken trade union organisation and undermine negotiations. The strength of feeling amongst the membership is such that there is no other choice but to call a strike ballot...” Talking to this reporter, Unite communications officer Ryan Fletcher said the decision to go on strike had not been taken but the voting next Friday will decide what most voters think. “And if the strike is decided, people will park their cars anywhere in Ealing borough, and there will be chaos in the area.”