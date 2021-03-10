Chinese national escapes gun attack in Karachi

KARACHI: A Chinese national sustained minor injuries, while a passerby sustained bullet wounds in a firing incident, which police believe to be targeted in Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Chinese national, identified as Jason s/o Yahoo, sustained minor injuries due to the breaking of his vehicle’s glass window when two unidentified assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened fire near a school in the Lyari neighbourhood of Karachi.

A passerby also sustained bullet wounds during the incident. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), South Zone, Javed Akbar Riaz said the Chinese national was visiting the area along with his driver and interpreter, when his vehicle was attacked by unknown assailants.

He said as per preliminary investigations the incident seemed to be targeted attack, adding shell casings of a 9mm pistol were found from the scene. The vehicle belonged to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.