Strong winds set to batter UK as weather warnings issued

LONDON: Strong winds are set to blow into the UK with gales and heavy showers predicted this week. A yellow weather warning was in force for all of England and Wales from 9pm today (Wednesday), with the possibility of gusts reaching 70 mph in some parts.

The bad weather was expected to start in the north-west of Scotland, with a yellow warning of wind issued by the Met Office for the Highlands and Eilean Siar from 5pm to 11pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday evening England and Wales are expected to experience strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers.

The Met Office warning said: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales. Gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers. Gusts may reach 60 to 70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon.”

The forecaster warned the weather could cause delays to transport and short-term loss of power and other services. The wind warning is in place for all of England and Wales until 3pm on Thursday.