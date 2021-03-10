Senate video scandal: ECP tells PTI to include own members in plea against Gilani

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to nominate the party members who were in a video purportedly showing Yousuf Raza Gilani’s son, Ali Haider, in a petition seeking the former’s disqualification, Geo News reported.

A four-member commission, headed by ECP member Justice (retd) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, heard the petition. The ruling party was represented in the hearing by Senator-elect Ali Zafar, who argued that the government has 180 members in the National Assembly, while the opposition has 160, stressing that based on those numbers, Hafeez Sheikh should have won the Islamabad seat.

“Votes were being bought and party tickets [were offered] before the elections took place,” said the PTI lawyer. Zafar said Gilani can be heard in the video allegedly telling PTI lawmakers how to spoil their votes. To that, the ECP member asked Zafar whether he knew the PTI lawmakers in the video.

“Did not you think it necessary to make those who can be seen in the video (PTI lawmakers) parties to the case as well?” asked the ECP member, stating that the commission does not recognise these members by face. “The persons in the video should not be made parties to the case,” answered the PTI lawyer.

“You are saying these people took bribes. Their affidavits should have been attached with the petition by now,” responded the ECP member, adding that those involved in the video scandal should have issued statements by now to confirm that they were indeed offered bribes.

“The one who offered the bribe and the ones who received them, both are involved in this matter. We cannot make only the one who offered the bribe a party to the case,” said the ECP member.

The ECP urged Zafar to make all persons involved in the video scandal a party to the case, adding that if the charges of giving and receiving bribes are proven, action should be taken against all the culprits.

The PTI lawyer pointed out that PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, during a recent public speech, said a PML-N ticket, and not money, worked in Senate elections. However, the ECP chief did not agree with Zafar’s interpretation of the PML-N leader’s speech, urging the PTI lawyer to bring forth concrete evidence. The PTI lawyer agreed to include the names of PTI members who were involved in the video.

Speaking to the media outside the ECP, PTI leader Farrukh Habib, alongside Kanwal Shauzab and Maleeka Bukhari, said a fresh application with additional material will be submitted to the ECP.

He said it was the prime responsibility of ECP to hold free, fair, and transparent elections and take action against corrupt elements.

Habib said there should be the supremacy of law and everyone should play a role against the corrupt system.