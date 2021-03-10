Resolution passed calling for GB’s interim province status

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution to grant Gilgit-Baltistan the status of an interim province.

The resolution said Gilgit-Baltistan should be given the status of an interim constitutional province and be given representation in the National Assembly and other federal bodies.

It elaborated that Pakistan’s principled position in the light of UN resolutions on Kashmir issue must be upheld in the amendment. The House reiterated that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will continue to support their brothers in the struggle for independence in occupied Kashmir.

The resolution was tabled by Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed, opposition leader Pakistan Peoples Party member Amjad Hussain, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Rehmat Khaliq, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ghulam Muhammad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Obaidullah Baig and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s Kazim Maisam.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed appreciated Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly for unanimously passing the “historic” resolution, “which will have far-reaching effects in the history of politics not only for Pakistan but also internationally”.

Talking to a private news channel, he explained that Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly has demanded granting an interim province status to the region from Pakistan’s federal government.

Rashid urged all political parties to come forward and tackle this issue with maturity and support the initiative for setting up historical example in the larger interest of the county.