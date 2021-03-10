Overtures and denials on Senate deputy chief slot

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday said it had offered Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) — one of the big three Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties — the Senate deputy chairman seat, which was swiftly denied in a terse statement on the JUI-F’s Twitter account which also named Haideri as the PDM’s joint candidate for the position.

Speaking to the media while walking with Haideri and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani here, defence minister Khattak said the government had invited Haideri to become the Senate deputy chairman, which he said would be “beneficial for him and everyone”. Haideri said he was there to meet the Senate chairman which was a matter of routine.

Reacting to the news, Pakisan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah had said the move by the government appeared to be an attempt to cause a rift within the PDM.

“The JUI-F is bound by the decisions of the PDM,” he said. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman chaired a meeting yesterday and it had been agreed with a consensus to nominate Yousaf Raza Gillani as the alliance’s joint candidate for the Senate chairman elections,” he had said.

Sanaullah added that a committee headed by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had been formed to select the nominee for the Senate deputy chairman post. The PML-N leader had said that according to his information, the committee had picked Haideri’s name as its nominee for the post as well.

JUI-F representative Hafiz Hamdullah told Geo News that he had not spoken to Haideri at the time, but said he believed the veteran JUI-F leader had not been approached by the government. However, he had said that if an offer is made, the PDM will take a decision on it.

Later in the day, Ghafoor denied receiving any offer from the government in a statement posted on the JUI-F’s Twitter account, in which he “strongly condemned” the government minister’s statement to the media.

The statement said no such discussion took place in the meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and an offer from the government “which we do not accept, is of no value”.

The JUI-F leader insisted that members of all parties were sitting with the Senate Chairman, and no such discussion took place, however, after the meeting Pervaiz Khattak spoke to the media. Haideri said he strongly condemned the statement of the government minister in front of the media, adding “we are committed to what the PDM has decided”.

He said the PDM “is fully committed and united”. “Government ministers are using delaying tactics to save their sinking ship”. Within an hour, the JUI-F put up a picture of PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman handing Haideri a bouquet naming the latter as the anti-government movement’s joint candidate for as Senate deputy chairman.