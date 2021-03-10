This refers to the editorial ‘Inadvisable SNC’ (March 9). There is no denying that the federal government can only provide guidelines and not force provinces to implement the Single National Curriculum (SNC). In case it does, it will go against the spirit of the 18th Amendment. At present, Pakistan’s economic growth is unsatisfactory. This situation calls for the urgent attention of the higher authorities who should redesign the curriculum in such a way that help the country records economic growth. It can be only achieved through investing in research and development. There is no lack of talent in Pakistan. It is the responsibility of the federal and provincial governments to focus on the education sector and allocate funds not less than five percent of GDP to the sector to ensure quality education. It is expected that concerted efforts by each province, if implemented in true letter and spirit, will bring fruits of progress and prosperity in Pakistan.

Lt Commander (r) Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt