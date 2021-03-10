No entry test

Sindh University conducts entry tests every year. But in the current year, it didn’t take the test due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It announced a new policy in which the criteria for the selection of students was as follows: a student should have got 60 percent marks in intermediate and 40 percent in matric. Students who had the highest marks were given admission in high-ranking departments. Unfortunately, this policy turned out to be unfair to those students who secured Grades C and D in matric and intermediate.

Previously, students who had Grades C and D managed to get admission in these departments on the basis of their good scores in the entry test. Also, the university reserved a large number of seats under the self-finance scheme. This policy favoured the rich who easily paid for the seat. The university should have conducted the entry test. Now, students who couldn’t get good grades cannot get admission in their desired departments.

Abdul Jabbar Baloch

Dadu