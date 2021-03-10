UK’s ‘Nightingale’ field hospitals to close

LONDON: Emergency field hospitals set up in England to treat patients with Covid-19 are to close due to the fall in patient numbers, the government said on Tuesday.

Seven "Nightingale" hospitals were opened with fanfare during the first wave of the virus last year and the government has put their total cost at £532 million ($738 million, 620 million euros).

They were designed to provide extra beds for patients and ease capacity on the wider health system but have not been widely used. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said numbers in hospital with Covid-19 are now under 10,000, down from a peak of almost 40,000 in January. "We’re now in a position to stand down our Nightingale hospitals," he added.

Hancock hailed the development as an "important moment in our national recovery". More than 22 million people have now received a Covid vaccine, and daily case numbers and deaths are falling.