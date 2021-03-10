Pressure builds on palace after Harry, Meghan racism claims

Britain’s royal family was under pressure on Tuesday to respond to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s claims of racism, triggering a crisis for the institution not seen since the time of his late mother, Diana.

The couple set off a whirl of speculation about the identity of the senior royal who asked how dark their child’s skin would be before he was born. Meghan, whose mother is black and father is white, also spoke about how she had suicidal thoughts but failed to get any support during her time in the royal family.

The racism claims left interviewer Oprah Winfrey open-mouthed but have so far not led to any official response from Buckingham Palace, which newspapers reported had been left in turmoil. The Daily Mail, which devoted 25 pages of coverage to the "toxic" claims, headlined its front page "What have they done?"

The Times newspaper said Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, wanted more time to consider her reply. Prince Charles, Harry’s father and the heir to the throne, meanwhile visited a Covid-19 vaccination centre at a northwest London church on Tuesday, in his first public appearance since the row erupted.

One worker told him she was from Nigeria, which the prince said he had visited. "Lots of different ethnic groups," he said. "Do give them my kind regards next time you speak to them." But Charles did not respond to questions about what he thought about the interview.

Harry and Meghan’s claims have been likened to a bomb being dropped on Britain’s most famous family and one of the country’s most revered institutions. Attempts have been made to draw in Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has himself been accused of racism during his time as a newspaper columnist.

But he refused to comment, even as political calls mounted for a full inquiry and prompted the White House and former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton to speak out. Zac Goldsmith, a junior British foreign minister and close ally of Johnson, however, said former army captain Harry was "blowing up his family".

Asked whether Goldsmith was speaking for the government, Johnson’s spokesman declined to comment. The level of controversy about the royals has not been seen since the 1990s, during the very public collapse of the marriage of Harry’s parents.

His mother, princess Diana, collaborated with the author Andrew Morton in a revealing 1992 biography and gave a bombshell BBC television interview in 1995. In it, she said both she and Prince Charles had been unfaithful, how he was unfit to be king, and that she felt isolated, struggling with self-harm and bulimia.

Morton said on Monday evening that Harry and Meghan’s claims would "shudder down through the generations in the same way that Diana’s did". But Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle defended the royals, saying he hoped the skin tone comment was "just a dumb question". "It could just be that simple, it could be somebody asked a stupid question, rather than being a total racist," he told Britain’s ITV.