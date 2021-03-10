close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
No special treatment as Italy’s president gets Covid jab

AFP
March 10, 2021

ROME: There was no special treatment for Italian President Sergio Mattarella when he received his coronavirus vaccine in a Rome hospital on Tuesday. In a photo issued by his office, the 79-year-old head of state was pictured sitting in a chair alongside numerous others -- all socially distanced -- in a large room in which several medics were working.

