England’s ‘Nightingale’ field hospitals to close

LONDON: Emergency field hospitals set up in England to treat patients with Covid-19 are to close due to the fall in patient numbers, the government said on Tuesday. Seven "Nightingale" hospitals were opened with fanfare during the first wave of the virus last year and the government has put their total cost at £532 million ($738 million, 620 million euros).