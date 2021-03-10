‘Transformative’ Covid rescue plan on verge of passing US Congress

Washington: President Joe Biden’s massive stimulus plan was on the verge of clearing Congress on Tuesday, providing a lifeline for millions of American families and businesses and jolting an economy digging out from the coronavirus pandemic.

The $1.9 trillion package, broadly popular with Americans and approved by the Senate at the weekend, gets a final House vote Wednesday, a congressional leadership aide told AFP, culminating a weeks-long negotiation over the cost and scope of the measure.

Biden, who made the American Rescue Plan his top legislative priority, would likely sign the historic bill into law by week’s end. But the plan that funds Covid vaccines, preserves unemployment benefits for millions, and sends relief checks to most Americans can afford very few Democratic defections.

With all Republicans appearing in lockstep against the package, and Democrats enjoying the smallest majority in years in the 435-seat House of Representatives, Biden’s party can afford a maximum of four Democratic no votes.