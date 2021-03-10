close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
AFP
March 10, 2021

French daily

World

PARIS: French newspaper Liberation on Tuesday expressed "profound regret" over a furore triggered by its decision to publish a letter from a rapist to his victim that was flagged on its cover on International Women’s Day. "I raped you, Alma". Letter from an attacker to his victim," read a front-page headline in the left-wing daily on Monday, alongside a drawing of a man forcing himself on a woman.

