Self-assessment test of students on 27th

LAHORE:STEP, an entrance test preparatory project by Punjab Group of Colleges, is going to conduct self-assessment test 2021 on March 27, 2021. According to a press release, the test would be free for all and is going to take place in more than 100 branches of STEP in more than 100 cities of Punjab. This year more than 100,000 students will appear in this test. The purpose behind conducting the self-assessment test is to help students assess and gauge their capabilities and preparation well before appearing for entrance tests 2021. And in case of any weak areas, they may put in more efforts and work hard to score good in those tests.

STEP also offers great scholarship opportunities to high achievers of the self-assessment test. Through this scholarship, 2,500 top scorers will be able to get the scholarship (free entrance test preparation) from STEP. The result of this scholarship will be announced soon on the STEP website.