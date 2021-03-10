Five uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs2.609 billion.

The approved development schemes included construction of training laboratory at Punjab Forensic Science Agency (Revised) at the cost of Rs1.532 billion, construction of flyover at Jhal Road Railway Crossing to Sahiwal City (Revised) at the cost of Rs741.544 million, construction of flyover on GT Road Gujranwala at Aziz Cross Gujranwala (Revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs191.821 million, hiring of consultants for establishment of directorate of asset management (Revised) at the cost of Rs101.703 million and integrated master plan of Cholistan (PC-II) at the cost of Rs42.110 million.