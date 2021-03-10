CCPO reviews security for Tablighi Ijtema

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema and reviewed the security arrangements.

He inspected security duty points and important places. SP Sadar gave a detailed briefing to the CCPO on the security arrangements for the Tablighi Ijtema. The CCPO directed the Divisional SPs to provide foolproof security to the participants of the Tablighi Ijtema. He directed CTO Lahore to formulate a comprehensive traffic plan. According to the spokesperson for Lahore Police, 18 SHOs, 140 Upper Subordinates and about 1,000 constables have been deployed under the supervision of two SPs and four DSPs for the security of Tablighi Ijtema which started on Tuesday and will end on Sunday.