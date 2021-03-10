HFMC workers end protest

LAHORE:Health Facilities Management Company (HFMC) Punjab employees ended their protest after successful negotiations with Law Minister Raja Basharat here on Tuesday. Basharat thanked the protesting employees for opening the Mall unconditionally on his request.

Earlier, the employees’ representatives said their salary had not exceeded Rs20,000 for last 16 years, so they should be given regular service structure like other employees. The chairman of the company said that the employees could work up to 65 years of age as per the rules and after retirement they would also get EOBI pension for life.