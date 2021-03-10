Ramazan package: Minister promises maximum relief to people

LAHORE:On the directive of the prime minister, the Punjab government has started working out a special package to provide a subsidy on essential items, including flour, sugar and vegetables, to provide maximum relief to the people during the Holy Month of Ramazan.

A meeting of the committee formed on the direction of the chief minister to prepare recommendations for the Ramzan package was held at Darbar Hall of Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.

Provincial Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, the chief secretary, administrative secretaries of different departments, including industries, agriculture and livestock, the Lahore commissioner, director food, director general public relations and the Punjab cane commissioner attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed various proposals for the availability of daily-use commodities at discounted rates in Ramazan bazaars and decided that the secretaries of the departments would be assigned the duties of monitoring the bazaars.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that all possible steps would be taken to provide maximum relief to the common man during the holy month. He directed the officers concerned to finalise the recommendations for the Ramazan package at the earliest to present them before the provincial cabinet for approval. He mentioned that 309 Ramazan bazaars in the province would be functional by the last week of the month of Sha’ban.

The chief secretary directed the officers to make the best arrangements in the Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to the consumers and use modern technology for monitoring. He also issued instructions regarding implementation of coronavirus SOPs in Ramazan bazaars. He directed that special attention be paid to the quality, supply and prices of goods in Ramazan bazaars, besides ensuring cleanliness there.

expenditure: Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has instructed the mines and minerals department for reducing non-development expenditure by 10 percent. The minister said the process of leasing out minerals should be made easy and transparent and one window facility should be provided to investors.

He was chairing a meeting at committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade here Tuesday. Aslam Iqbal directed the department to complete data on all the minerals to make the leasing process easy. He said the use of underground minerals could make the country economically strong. The minerals department has to work actively to utilise the hidden treasures for the welfare of people. The minister directed for reviewing provision of Life Insurance Scheme and Health Card for mine workers.