No special treatment as Italy’s president gets Covid jab

ROME: There was no special treatment for Italian President Sergio Mattarella when he received his coronavirus vaccine in a Rome hospital on Tuesday. In a photo issued by his office, the 79-year-old head of state was pictured sitting in a chair alongside numerous others -- all socially distanced -- in a large room in which several medics were working.