Greek hitman fails to block prison transfer with hunger strike

ATHENS: Greece’s top administrative court on Tuesday declined to block the prison transfer of a notorious far-left hitman whose life is in danger after a two-month hunger strike, a judicial source said. The Council of State said it did not have the jurisdiction to temporarily block the transfer to the maximum security Domokos prison in central Greece as requested by Dimitris Koufodinas, formerly the top assassin of the extremist November 17 group.