India announces talks with Biden, Australia, Japan

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden will meet virtually Friday with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan, India announced, boosting an emerging four-way alliance often cast as a bulwark against China.

It will be one of the first summits, albeit in virtual format, for Biden, who has vowed to revive US alliances and held his first virtual summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. India, announcing the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the leaders would consult on topics including climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic -- two key priorities for Biden.