China launches virus passport

BEIJING: China has launched a health certificate programme for domestic travellers, leading the world in plans for so-called virus passports.

The digital certificate, which shows a user’s vaccination status and virus test results, is available for Chinese citizens via a programme on Chinese social media platform WeChat that was launched on Monday.

The certificate is being rolled out "to help promote world economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel," a foreign ministry spokesman said. However the international health certificate is currently only available for use by Chinese citizens and it is not yet mandatory.

The certificate, which is also available in paper form, is thought to be the world’s first known "virus passport". The United States and Britain are among countries currently considering implementing similar permits.

The European Union is also working on a vaccine "green pass" that would allow citizens to travel between member countries and abroad. China’s programme includes an encrypted QR code that allows each country to obtain a travellers’ health information, state media agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

"QR health codes" within WeChat and other Chinese smartphone apps are already required to gain entry to domestic transport and many public spaces in China. The apps track a user’s location and produce a "green" code -- synonymous with good health -- if a user has not been in close contact with a confirmed case or has not travelled to a virus hotspot. But the system has sparked privacy concerns and fears it marks an expansion of government surveillance.

Meanwhile, Bosnia’s foreign minister voiced anger on Tuesday that her country had yet to receive any of the promised vaccines from the EU-backed Covax scheme, saying Bosnians were "justifiably unhappy".

"We expect Covax to fulfil its contractual obligations," Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic told a press conference during a visit to Berlin. She said Bosnia had met its obligations and paid for more than 1.2 million doses through the international Covax scheme, a global vaccine-sharing effort, but "not a single dose" had arrived to date. "Our citizens are justifiably unhappy," Turkovic told reporters, speaking alongside German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

"Every day counts. We’re talking about people’s lives," she said, in remarks translated to German. The Balkan nation of 3.5 million people has recorded more than 5,000 deaths from Covid-19, giving it one of the world’s highest per capita mortality rates from the virus.

Bosnian authorities have looked elsewhere for help, procuring some 22,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V which is being doled out in the country’s Serb-dominated half, Republika Srpska.

Neighbouring Serbia last week donated 10,000 AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines, which will be distributed in the country’s other post-war entity, the Croat-Muslim federation.

In a related development, the makers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Tuesday demanded an apology from the EU’s medicines regulator after a senior official warned member states against hastily authorising the jab, comparing emergency rollouts to "Russian roulette".

Several EU countries have already begun distributing Sputnik V ahead of approval in the bloc, a move criticised by board chair of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Christa Wirthumer-Hoche Monday.

"We demand a public apology from EMA’s Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments on EU states directly approving Sputnik V," the makers of the vaccine wrote on Twitter. "Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review," they said, adding that Russia’s homegrown vaccine has been approved by 46 nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later Tuesday called Wirthumer-Hoche’s statement "deplorable" and "inappropriate to say the least."

"No one should doubt that this is one of the world’s most popular and perhaps most trusted vaccines," Peskov told reporters. A statement from the Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety received by AFP on Tuesday said Wirthumer-Hoche "regretted" that her statement was understood in a "contradictory manner".

"The statement by Dr Christa Wirthumer-Hoche ... referred to the fact that using a vaccine on a large scale without sufficient knowledge of data on safety, quality and efficacy would be negligence," the statement said.

It added that Wirthumer-Hoche did not refer to "the safety, quality and efficacy" of Sputnik V. Last week the Amsterdam-based EMA launched a rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine, a key step towards it being approved as the first non-Western jab to be used against the coronavirus across the 27-nation bloc.