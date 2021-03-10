Six more fall prey to coronavirus in Sindh

Covid-19 claimed six more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the province to 4,442 at a 1.7 percent fatality rate.

As many as 194 new cases emerged when 7,499 tests were conducted, showing a 2.6 per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily coronavirus update report Tuesday.

So far 3,096,658 tests have been conducted and 260,149 people have tested positive. Of them, 96.7 per cent or 251,531 patients have recovered, including 137 overnight. Currently, 4,176 patients are under treatment. Of them, 3,860 are in home isolation, 11 at isolation centres and 305 at different hospitals. The condition of 274 patients is to be critical, including 43 shifted onto ventilators.

Of the 194 new cases, 114 were reported from Karachi -- 75 from District East, 17 from District South, 10 from District Malir, nine from District Central, two from District West and one from District Korangi.

Hyderabad reported 29 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 13, Jamshoro seven, Tando Muhammad Khan six, Ghotki and Larkana four each, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar three each, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot two each, and Dadu and Sukkur one each. The CM asked the people to follow the SOPs.