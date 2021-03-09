Incarceration of Dr Aafia Siddiqui protested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Dr Aafia Siddiqui Movement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Monday staged a demonstration to protest the incarceration of the neuroscientist and urged the authorities to take practical steps to secure her release from the US. Led by the organisation’s president Wasim Abbas, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and they were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans.