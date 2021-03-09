close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
BR
Bureau report
March 9, 2021

Incarceration of Dr Aafia Siddiqui protested

PESHAWAR: Dr Aafia Siddiqui Movement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Monday staged a demonstration to protest the incarceration of the neuroscientist and urged the authorities to take practical steps to secure her release from the US. Led by the organisation's president Wasim Abbas, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and they were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans.

