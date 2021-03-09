Development Action Cell inaugurated on UoP campus

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees on Monday inaugurated the newly established Development Action Cell (DAC), a development think-tank set up under the Development Studies programme at the Department of Economics.

A press release said the vice-chancellor was accompanied by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Jehanzeb Khan.The guests were received by the Chairperson, Department of Economics Dr Naila Nazir and the Coordinator for Development Studies Dr Sajjad Ahmad Jan, along with teachers and students of the department.

The release said the cell would provide policy advisory, research and technical assistance services to public, private, development and non-for-profit organisations.It will link the students of DS to market through internship, research and training ventures to mainstream them in the economy of Pakistan.

The vice-chancellor also planted a sapling on the lawn of DS programme to contribute to the prime minister’s vision of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation drive. The dean, teachers and students also planted saplings on the occasion.