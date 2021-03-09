School at Durand Line reopens after 7-year closure

LANDIKOTAL: The last state-run school on the Durand Line in far-flung Loey Shalman area of Landikotal, which had been closed for security reasons, reopened on Monday after seven years, officials said.

A colourful ceremony was held at Gulab Killay School which was participated by a large number of villagers, parents, Education Department and Pakistan Army officials. Assistant District Education Officer of Khyber, Misal Khan Shalmani, in his speech said that Government Primary School Gulab Killay was closed some seven years ago due to the security situation along the Durand Line.

The school was built a few yards from the fencing installed on border with Afghanistan inside Pakistan. Misal Khan Shalmani said Rs,09 million had been allocated in the current year’s funding to the school.

He said the school had suffered damage due to its long closure. He said they would start construction work soon and construct extra rooms in the school. “Initially, both boys and girls can be enrolled in the school as there are no separate schools in the nearby locality”, said ADEO Shalmani.

He requested the officials to release the allocated funds at the earliest so that they could start the reconstruction and renovation work. Misal Khan said the security forces officials at the request of the Education Department had issued the clearance to reopen the school. He said sector commander north had ordered the reopening of the school.