ICUP allegations of sexual harassment could not be proved

PESHAWAR: Allegations of sexual harassment of female students by teachers of Islamia College University Peshawar could not be proved. However, it has been reported that female students were being bullied by male teachers unnecessarily by calling them to their offices. Similarly, two female students accused the chairman of the political science department of inappropriate behavior. ICUP administration failed to provide a suitable environment for female students and staff. Few male and female students were reluctant to record statements against male staff during government investigations against administration fearing revenge in exams and papers.

Governor Inspection Team (GIT) while submitting its report to Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recommended that girl’s students should not be called by male teachers/staff to their offices alone and that male teacher must not close their doors while girl’s students are inside their offices.

The female students of Islamia College University on November 11, 2020, had held a protest demonstration and demanded action against the teachers involved in their harassment. They gathered at Ahmad Faraz Block and had marched towards the office of vice-chancellor where they chanted slogans. They said that not only teachers but male students also passed objectionable remarks and blocked their way on the campus.

According to the GIT report available with this scribe, The inquiry Team also felt that University Administration did not provide enabling environment to female students and staffer, as the Inquiry Team was informed by some female staff of Islamia College university that was not facilitated in their routine/ petty nature requirements/requests by the university administration and alleged that hurdles were being created by lower ranks staff in the administration sections such as granting of NOC, medical bills, etc.

Dr. Madiha Asgher, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology submitted her statement and some documentary evidence, which indicated that her requests for the advertisement for MS Admissions, provision of lab apparatus for Psychology Department, withholding of students thesis for external evaluation, and non-clearance of her medical bill, etc were not disposed of timely. She termed all these measures as harassment by the university administration and Dean concerned.