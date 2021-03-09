Four nabbed, drugs recovered

MARDAN: Police arrested four persons in a crackdown on a den of drugs in Rustam areas of the district on Monday.On the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, personnel of Rustam Police Station conducted raids on hideouts of drug dealers, says a press release.

The police arrested four persons including Ajab Khan, resident of Machai village, Usman Zada, resident of Malandaray, Meher Gul, resident of Peshkanday and Sadiq Ali, resident of Rustam. The raiding party also recovered 1670 grams charas, 52 grams ice, one Kalashnikov, two pistols and bullets.