PN ship participates in bilateral exercise with Japanese ship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) Ship ALAMGIR with embarked helicopter participated in bilateral exercises with Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force Ship ARIAKE, Royal Oman Navy Ship KHASSAB, Russian Federation Navy Ships STOIKY & KOLA and United States Navy Ship JOHN PAUL JONES in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea.

Exercises were aimed to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensuring maritime security in the region. PNS ALAMGIR is presently deployed to undertake Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden and North Arabian Sea. These patrols are conducted as PN initiative to contribute toward regional maritime security and to support international efforts against the menace of maritime terrorism, piracy and narco-arms smuggling.

The spokesman of Pakistan Navy said that Pakistan Navy remains committed to play role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region. The ongoing RMSP deployment and participation in bilateral exercises by PNS ALAMGIR are testimony of PN resolve to ensure peace and order at sea while maintaining close relations with friendly navies.