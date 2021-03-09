Measures stressed for women’s empowerment

MANSEHRA: Participants of a seminar attended by people from various walks of life demanded the government initiate the sustainable development programmes for the economic empowerment of women in the province.

“I welcome the suggestion and proposal floated at this seminar to bring women of rural areas of the district into the national mainstream,” Nazima Shaheen, the additional deputy commissioner, told the event, which was organised jointly by the district social welfare department and Social Empowerment through Education and Knowledge (Seek) to mark the International Women’s Day here on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner Sundus Arshad Malik, District Officer Social Welfare Sabir Hussain Shah, Managing Director Seek Sher Afzal Gujjar, chairman Ridah Khan and representatives of line departments and nongovernmental organisations addressed the seminar.On the occasion, Nazima Shaheen and Sundus Arshad Malik also gave away shields and certificates to women for outstanding performance in different fields of life.