No dearth of talent in Pakistani women: Zartaj Gul

MARDAN: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that there was no dearth of talent among women in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with International Women’s Day at Women University Mardan, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has not rewarded his own relatives in politics and has produced leaders all over Pakistan.

Assistant commissioner Saman Abbas, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen Nizam, DSP Rozina Altaf and others also addressed the function. Faculty members and students were there as well.

Zartaj Gul said the values of women were distorted in the tribal areas during the Taliban era; however, no case of rape was reported in the tribal areas, compared to other areas of the country.

The minister said women were being given more respect in our society. She added that the use of technology is a good thing but it also tarnishes and traps children.

The minister said that the women of Pakistan were hard-working and capable. She added that according to Imran Khan’s vision, they planted one sapling on the occasion of Women’s Day.

Earlier, Ghazala Nizam welcomed the guests and said that Women University was playing a great role to educate women in the region. She added that the university arranged three international conferences recently.