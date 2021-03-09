HEC, USAID celebrate success of female scholarship recipients

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is committed to creating a conducive and enabling environment for women to acquire higher education and garner their full potential, as women education and empowerment leads to a prosperous nation.

This was stated by Executive Director HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail while addressing a virtual ceremony organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day to celebrate achievements of female beneficiaries of HEC-USAID Merit and Needs-based Scholarships and motivate young women to acquire higher education. Students and alumni from different partner universities of Sindh participated in the online interactive session. Alumni of the programme shared their achievements, experiences, and future plans to inspire the women of less-developed areas to acquire higher education. In partnership with HEC, the USAID is offering scholarships to financially disadvantaged students to study in 30 partner universities across Pakistan, where 50% of the scholarships are reserved for female students.