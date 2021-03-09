Women march on International Women’s Day against ‘Karo Kari’, other issues

SUKKUR: Hundreds of women, along with children and lawyers, carried out a march in Sukkur, on the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day’, to propagate women’s rights, sexual abuses and especially killing of women under the tradition of ‘Karo Kari’.

The participants of the march demanded proper legislation in order to prevent the incidents of violence, coercion, and sexual abuses against women. They ended their march at the Sukkur Press Club, where they raised slogans against child abuse, sexual abuse against women and honour killings under the ambit of ‘Karo Kari’. The participants also said the women should come out of their houses to raise their voice for their fundamental rights, as it is very common that women could become the victims of ‘Karo Kari’, sexual abuse and domestic violence, in the feudal society of Sindh.

They said girls are being bartered for paying fines and compensation against the tribal clashes. They said hundreds of women have been killed on the plea of ‘Karo kari’. They said the women now wanted freedom from the writ of the so-called feudal societies and their draconian laws. They said the women have not been given choice of marriage like their counterparts, demanding complete freedom from the patriarchy and reiterated upon the government to make legislations to prevent women from becoming victims of the tyrannical traditions of ‘Karo Kari’, domestic violence, forced marriages and forced conversion of faith.