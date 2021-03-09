International Women’s Day: CEC stresses effective participation of ECP in electoral process for women

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Monday said ensuring the equal participation of all sections of the society in the elections on an equal footing was also the commission’s top priority.

He noted that under Article (3) 218 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Election Commission has the responsibility to conduct free, fair, impartial and transparent elections in the country and said, “I consider it necessary under Article (2) 25 of the Constitution how vital it was to ensure participation of women in electoral processes.”

The CEC said this in his message on the occasion of International Women's Day. “Today, on the occasion of International Women's Day, I would like to reiterate the effective participation of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process for women and all sections of society, including minorities, persons with disabilities and eunuchs”.

He noted, “The International Women's Day reminds us of the fact that their role in society is vital to social, economic and political development. The words of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah are a beacon for us. He said that no nation can develop unless its women work alongside men”.

Sikandar Raja said in the electoral process, women debaters participate as voters, candidates, security personnel, polling agents, observers, election staff, media, political workers and political leaders to advance the democratic process and bravely face difficulties.

“On this occasion, I would like to say that the Election Commission will remain committed to the mission of fulfilling its constitutional and legal role in the best possible way. On this occasion, the Election Commission has organised consultative events with various stakeholders at the national and provincial levels.

The aim is to get useful suggestions for increasing the participation and role of women, eunuchs, minorities and persons with disabilities in the electoral process,” he said. He said, “It is hoped that the suggestions made by the participants, especially women, relevant organisations and civil society during these consultations/events will be helpful in continuing our efforts”.