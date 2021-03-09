PIP calls for equal opportunities for women

LAHORE: The Women Wing of the Pakistan Inqilabi Party (PIP) organised a function on the International Women’s Day at the Kissan Hall here on Monday. PIP Lahore leader Asif Chaudhry, Hafiz Fiaz, Sabir Ali Haider, Jameel Baloch, NSF Lahore leader Anzala Asif, Hanf Butt, Ayesha Bhatti and Uzma Kashif addressed the function. The participants raised slogans in favour of women. The PIP leaders said women in the Pakistani society enjoy a reasonable status. They said the PIP wants women to get rights equal to men and they should get equal opportunities in the field of employment, business, education and health.