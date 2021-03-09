Corona kills 22 more

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Monday of the total active Covid-19 recorded cases are 18,415 with 1,592 more people have tested positive for the virus and 1,038 people have recovered during the 24 hours.

Reports said as many as twenty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, who were under treatment in various hospitals, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major regions, including Multan 17 percent, Islamabad 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds, alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of the Covid patients, was also occupied in four major regions, including Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, Islamabad 31 percent and Multan 29 percent.

Around 211 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-19 patient was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 34,347 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 7,813 in Sindh, 14,677 in Punjab, 6,141 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,578 in Islamabad, 267 in Balochistan, 263 in GB, and 608 in AJK.

Around 560,458 people have recovered so far across Pakistan, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 592,100 cases were detected, including perished, recovered and under treatment patients so far, as in AJK 10,579, Balochistan 19,117, GB 4,959, Islamabad 45,740, KP 74,027, Punjab 177,823 and Sindh 259,855.

About 13,227 deaths were recorded in country since it began. Around 4,426 have perished in Sindh among two of them died in the hospital during past 24 hours. 5,565 in Punjab have died with 13 deaths occurred in the hospitals for the past 24 hours. 2,113 in KP where four of them died in hospital, 509 in Islamabad and one of them has died in the hospital, 201 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 311 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals.

A total of 9,246,827 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. Some 2,071 corona patients were admitted in the hospitals across the country.