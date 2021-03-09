PDM parties deceiving each other: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the opposition parties are united on PDM’s platform to deceive each other. In a statement, the SACM Punjab said the troika of Maryam Safdar, Bilawal Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are solacing each other over the defeat in the National Assembly. She asserted that the PML-Q was the PTI’s ruling partner, having the best working relationship, while CM Punjab Usman Buzdar has been enjoying a clear majority in the provincial assembly. On the other side, Zardari's son has been moving from pillar to post in Punjab as a political beggar to gain support. Awan hinted that the son of the notorious Mr 10-percent would not get anything in Punjab. Meanwhile, the PDM has been daydreaming about the vote of no-confidence, saying the PDM would also backtrack from their resolve to carry out a long march, to avoid resignation threat. She said the nation is aware of their false claims as the PDM has no concerns with the people related issues. She added that they could only plunder the country’s resources, and kept hatching conspiracies against the PM and CM Punjab.