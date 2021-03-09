Cops arrested for defrauding people in Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/WANA: The Federal Investigation Agency on Monday arrested two police officials and another accused for allegedly defrauding the people through fake survey forms for the destroyed houses in South Waziristan tribal district.

Taking action against the alleged fraudsters, Inspector Shabbir Ahmad on the directives of

FIA Composite Circle, Dera Ismail Khan, Deputy Director Inamullah Khan Marwat, arrested Sub-Inspector Abdullah and Assistant Sub-Inspector Khursheed of South Waziristan police for

their alleged involvement in the distribution of fake survey forms among the tribal people of the district.

The affected people were told that they would be compensated for their destroyed and damaged houses and other losses.The officials said that the cops along with an accused Muzzamil Mahsud had made fake survey forms of a project and distributed them among the tribal people in return for a huge bribe.

They said the accused had accumulated huge money through these fake forms.The accused have disclosed during a preliminary investigation that officials of the district administration were also hand in glove with them in the criminal activity.The FIA is conducting raids to arrest the remaining accused in the case.