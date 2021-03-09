Events arranged to mark International Women’s Day

PESHAWAR: A number of events were arranged in the provincial metropolis and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.

The speakers and participants highlighted the roles and contributions of the women in different walks of life and called for acknowledging them. Aawaz II Programme, which is managed by the British Council with support from UK aid, organised a community dialogue at the Peshawar Press Club. The theme was ‘Creating an Inclusive and Gender Just Community.’

The event was held in collaboration with Blue Veins, Directorate of Social Welfare & Women Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Bolo Helpline.The Aawaz II Village forum, district forum members, women lawyers, students, journalist and youth volunteers attended the progranmme.

The participants discussed women’s effective and full participation and decision-making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and empowerment of all women and girls.

Sana Ahmad of Blue Veins, Peshawar said: “Gender equality, besides being a fundamental human right, is essential for peaceful societies. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to end the multiple forms of gender-based violence and secure equal access to quality education and health and recognize women in all spheres of life.”

Sahar Khan Project Director Bolo Helpline government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said: “Women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa want and deserve an equal future free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that’s sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities for all. To get us there, we need women at every table where decisions are being made”.

Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) marked the day by organizing cake cutting ceremonies in honour of the woman staff at the head and zonal offices. Senior Manager Management Information System Asmara Rahat cut the cake at a ceremony in head office. Woman staff members cut cakes at respective zonal offices.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir, General Manager (Ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan and senior management attended the ceremony at the head office. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nasir said that women have been playing an equal and positive role in the water and sanitation sectors. “Apart from working in offices, they also take care of their homes and children,” he said while lauding women’s role, he added.

The Feminist Fridays and Aurat Foundation arranged a mela to enhance the visibility of women rights organizations. A number of people turned up at the event. Products prepared by the women were showcased. Aurat Foundation Resident Director Shabina Ayaz and others spoke on the occasion to highlight the importance of March 8 which is marked as International Women’s Day.

The Gandhara Hindko Academy arranged a function at its Dr Zahoor Ahmad Conference Hall. Prof Dr Basmina Siraj of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University presided over the function while Dr Zeenat Bibi was the chief guest. Ms Tahira Riffat moderated the proceedings. The speakers spotlighted the role of the woman in various walks of life and demanded equal opportunities for them.

The Youth Affairs and Sports Department organized a colourful programme at the Peshawar Sports Complex. It included various games. The participants were from different girls colleges. Stalls were set up on the occasion which attracted visitors and won praise.

The Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) arranged a function where speakers included Dr Sofia Khan, Dr Mah Rukh and others. They threw light on feminism. Special appreciation was extended to the nursing department for playing a significant role in the everyday operations of the organisation. Shafique Ur Rehman, CEO, RMI paid special tributes to the women workforce at the RMI. He assured the provision of all the necessary facilities to women.

A function was arranged at the provincial headquarters of the Rescue 1122 emergency service. The Director-General Dr Khatir Ahmad shed light on the work of the woman staff members of Rescue 1122 service. He pointed out that over 100 women were part of the emergency service who were performing duties well in different sections.