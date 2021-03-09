close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
March 9, 2021

Irresponsible

Newspost

 
March 9, 2021

While the number of Covid-19 cases continues to increase across the country – especially in Islamabad and Rawalpindi – it was insensitive on the part of the authorities to organise the recently held three-day Islamabad Tourism Festival.

Generally, people don’t follow SOPs. In that event too, a majority of people were not wearing face masks.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad

