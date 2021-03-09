close
Tue Mar 09, 2021
AFP
March 9, 2021

Digital trace of Syrian war

World

AFP
March 9, 2021

BEIRUT: From videos of deadly air strikes to Jihadist takeovers, Al-Mutez Billah’s YouTube page served as a digital archive of the Syrian war until automated takedown software in 2017 erased it permanently. The page exhibiting footage that violated YouTube’s community standards could not be restored because Al-Mutez Billah, a citizen-journalist, had been executed by the Islamic State group three years earlier over his documentation efforts.

