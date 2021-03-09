National Shooting Championship to be held in September

KARACHI: The 28th edition of National Shooting Championship will be held in September in Karachi.

“The dates have not been decided yet but it is to be held in September,” said Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan Javaid Lodhi. The venue of the event is likely to be PN Shooting Range Karsaz.

The 27th edition of the event was won by Navy. In the last championship held in Jhelum, Navy secured 17 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals. Army stood second with 13 gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze medals.

Pakistan Air Force won two gold, three silver, and eight bronze medals for third position. Sindh with two silver and two bronze medals took fourth position and Punjab with one bronze medal grabbed fifth position. WAPDA, who managed to win one bronze medal, took the seventh position. ASF, FRA, and KP failed to win any medal.