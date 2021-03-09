Media Matters conducts Women’s Day webinar

KARACHI: Media Matters Pvt. Ltd., an affiliate of Grayling and one of the leading PR agencies in Pakistan, celebrated International Women’s Day with a webinar attended by a host of prominent female figures from the country’s corporate sector.

The session was moderated by Najma Pirzada – Managing Editor at Global Village Space. The speakers included Farah Yasmine Shakir – Director Organizational Development, Telenor Pakistan, Kulsum Rashid – Head of Finance, Hutchison Ports, Umber Tanya Ansari – GM – Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Engro Corporation, Subul Naqvi – Head of Corporate Communications, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa and Farah Sayeed – Chief Marketing Officer, TPL Corp.

The webinar shed light on the rapidly diversifying role that women play today. Expressing their views on the challenges that women face in the corporate sector, the participants emphasized that females today have to be assertive and stand for what they believe in.

Women still remain a minority which is due to various reasons but the barriers that exist to their progress can be eliminated through passion and hardwork. In every corporate environment, there are deliverables and as long as these are achieved effectively, it becomes irrelevant as to which gender achieved them. It is also important not to stereotype women with certain roles because this limits their growth as intellectuals and professionals.****