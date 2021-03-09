Karachi Press Club pays tribute to Bilquis Edhi

The Karachi Press Club (KPC) held an event on Monday in the honour of Bilquis Edhi for her services to humanity, particularly destitute women. The event was organized in connection with International Womenâ€™s Day.

Sindh Women Development Minister Shehla Raza, MNA Shazia Atta Marri, journalists and a large number of general participants attended the ceremony to pay tribute to Bilquis. KPC President Fazil Jameeli and Secretary Rizwan Bhatti presented a souvenir shield and bouquet to the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilquis asked the media to portray a positive image of women so that awareness regarding rights and role of women could be imparted to the masses. The women are beauty of humanity, she said and added that they also played a vital role in the development of any nation due to their participation in the formal and informal economy.

Shehla said that March 8 reminded of all the leading women of the history. She mentioned Fatima Jinnah who stood by her brother Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in the freedom struggle.

She urged the women to get united and raise a collective voice for their rights. The Sindh women development minister also proposed that March 8 be declared as a public holiday for women.

Paying tribute to Bilquis, Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Shazia said Abdus Sattar Edhi enjoyed full support from his wife in all his humanitarian works.

She added that Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and countless other women strived hard for womenâ€™s rights and emancipation of the female folk. Dr Farhan Essa of the Essa lab announced free-of-charge different pathological tests for the female members of the KPC following a memorandum of understanding with the club.

KPC Vice President Shazia Hassan, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Directive Dr Seemin Jamali and others also eulogised the role of Bilquis in the humanitarian services of the Edhi Foundation.