‘GB should possess regional grid’

ISLAMABAD: The power sector of Gilgit-Baltistan should possess a regional grid, as this connection posed a challenge to the GB government due to the long distance, a government official said on Monday.

Chairing a progress review meeting on the GB development plan, federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that the aim of the development package is not only to produce energy but also to build the right institutional and regulatory framework with the enhanced generation, transmission, and distribution capacity.